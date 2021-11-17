Govt to construct 144 boarding schools

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government will soon commence the construction of 144 model 21st Century Government primary and secondary boarding schools spread across all the country’s 10 provinces to address the growing need for learning facilities in the country.

Speaking at a Post Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said as government they had since noted that the demand for education continues rising, with 37,3 percent of the country’s estimated total population being of school-going age.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic has also increased the demand for new schools and additional school infrastructure so as to decongest existing boarding schools.

“More schools are needed to accommodate the projected increase to 5 657 412 for the school-going age group. The Covid-19 pandemic has also increased the demand for new schools and additional school infrastructure so as to decongest existing boarding schools.

“To cater for the increase in demand for both primary and secondary education and ensure that no child walks more than 5 kilometers to school, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education intends to build 3 000 new schools by 2025,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the construction of the government owned boarding schools was a decision that was reached at after realising that of the 2 980 secondary schools, only 10,6 percent are boarding schools and only 60 are owned by Government and the boarding secondary schools can only accommodate 24 000 learners, a mere 0,52 percent of the current enrolment.

“During implementation of the project, more secondary than primary boarding schools will be constructed in an endeavour to satisfy increased demand. Some existing day schools will be converted into boarding schools, while some low-cost boarding facilities will be constructed at existing schools as the need arises.

“The project will be implemented in phases next year, starting with 144 model 21st Century Government primary and secondary boarding schools spread across all the country’s 10 provinces. One primary and one secondary boarding school with adequate state-of- the-art facilities will be constructed in each of the seventy two districts of the country,” said the Minister.

She said adequate furniture and ICT equipment will be procured for each school, while a source of clean potable water will be installed within 500 metres of the school and including a reticulation system and ablution facilities.

“Each school will be electrified and provided with internet facilities. The school will be fenced, and civil works in terms of access roads, a car park and landscaping will be undertaken. Each school will have enough land for sport infrastructure, commercial farming and manufacturing.

“Treasury will fund the first one hundred and forty-four schools, while Public- Private or joint venture arrangements will be crafted to assist in the construction of the 3 000 new schools,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.