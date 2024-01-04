Govt to engage stakeholders to ensure availability of basic commodities

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has assured the nation of a constant supply of the fourteen basic commodities at affordable prices after it engaged stakeholders in the business sector with a view to curbing shortages and profiteering.

The basic commodities include cooking oil, mealie-meal, bathing soap, beef, bread, chicken, eggs, flour, fresh milk, laundry soap, rice, salt, sugar, and washing powder.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said they held robust engagements with key stakeholders, including various Government agencies and the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) to deliberate on the maize supply situation and affordability of basic commodities such as maize meal.

In a statement after the engagements, Dr Nyoni said: “The Ministry of Industry and Commerce therefore, wishes to advise the nation that the Grain Millers have committed to supply the country with adequate maize meal through the various distribution outlets, including the formal retailers. In addition, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has also committed to avail and distribute maize to the millers through its various depots countrywide.”

She said in terms of imported maize, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has committed to operate special routes to fast-track the clearance at the various ports of entry and exit.

The Minister said they also had an opportunity to meet the major wholesalers and retailers and similar commitments were made to ensure availability of basic commodities on the shelves, particularly roller meal for easy accessibility by consumers.

“The Ministry will continue to monitor the supply situation and appraise the nation accordingly. Let me applaud the local industry, both the manufacturers and the retailers for their continued support to Government policies to ensure consistent availability of basic commodities on the market.”

Minister Nyoni said in line with the whole-of Government approach, they have managed to continue with their robust engagements with the private sector.

She said this was enhancing consumer welfare adding that the Ministry would continue to monitor the prices and availability of 14 basic commodities.