Govt to intensify Covid-19 vaccination exercises

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care will this month carry out a mass national Covid-19 vaccination campaign in a bid to strengthen prevention and control measures in the country.

In a statement, permanent secretary in the Ministry, Dr Jasper Chimedza, said the vaccination drive will initially be intergrated with the Polio vaccination before being a standalone campaign.

“The government, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care will conduct a mass national Covid-19 vaccination campaign targeting all eligible persons aged 12 years and above during the period 1 to 31 December 2022.

“The vaccination campaign will be integrated with the Polio vaccination in the first four days of December 2022 and then proceed as standalone campaign until 31 December 2022. Considering the continuous transmission of infection as well as periodic surges in new cases, the country needs to strengthen prevention and control measures including vaccination,” said Dr Chimedza.