Govt to meet Umguza local leadership over Epping Forest

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Government is this Saturday expected to meet the local leadership of Umguza district to see how the community can benefit from the Epping Forest borehole water project.

The project, which is expected to be completed at the end of this month, is one of Bulawayo’s immediate solutions to the city’s perennial water challenges.

Speaking during a tour of the project last Saturday, Matabeleland North Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo said that they would be meeting with the local leadership who would among other things, identify where the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) could drill a community borehole for local use.

“Since this aquifer is located in the Nyamandlovu area but feeding into Bulawayo, there is need for us to work with the locals to see how we can ensure that they benefit from this facility, with some of water being used by locals for domestic and agriculture use.

“We are therefore going to be meeting with the local leadership on Saturday together with Zinwa to see how best we can then assist them, the first port of call being the identification of a site for the drilling of a community borehole,” said Minister Moyo.

Speaking during the same tour, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Settlement, Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka, reiterated on the importance of the local communities benefitting saying in the long run there was need for the creation of a greenbelt around the aquifer.