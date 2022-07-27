Govt to review education curriculum 

27 Jul, 2022
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor 

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on Tuesday embarked on a curriculum review that is meant to evaluate the current curriculum which will culminate in the crafting of a new Curriculum Framework.

Posting on their Twitter account the Ministry said the review exercise will be held till 5 August.

“With the Curriculum cycle ending 2022, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education  is carrying out a terminal curriculum evaluation exercise across the country from Tuesday 26 July to 5 August. Our teams will meet teachers, pupils and parents to record their views on the curriculum.

“The Curriculum Review process which will see all stakeholders getting an opportunity to give their views, will culminate in the crafting of a new Curriculum Framework for the 2023-2030 cycle,” reads the post.

The Ministry further noted that this current phase of the review is targeting schools.

“Dates will be provided especially for the next phase which will target all stakeholders. We are operating under the mantra leaving no one and no place behind,” said the Ministry.

