Govt to set road map for Binga development projects

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

GOVERNMENT will in the next two weeks be announcing the roadmap for a number of development projects set for Binga district.

The projects follow a visit by President Mnangagwa to the district where he noted the need for urgent development initiatives to take place as the district was noted to be lagging behind.

President Mnangagwa’s visit was the first of its kind by a Head of State since Independence.

Speaking during a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa said the development initiatives include the rehabilitation of roads, construction of a vocational centre and setting up of a nursing school at Binga Hospital among other projects.

“These urgent development initiatives include the following: rehabilitation of roads; construction of a Vocational Training Centre; and an Industrial Training Centre refurbishment and setting up of a nursing school at Binga Hospital; and the refurbishment and operationalisation of the mortuary at Binga Hospital.

“Further initiatives include increasing access to Zimbabwe Television and ZBC radio stations; and fast tracking the capacitation of Tonga Community Stations which have already been licensed. Cabinet advises that the nation will be informed on the roadmap that will be taken once it has been finalised in two weeks’ time,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

During a Zanu-PF rally that was held in Siabuwa, Binga, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic will attend to all issues affecting Binga.

He said the Second Republic had committed itself to develop the country through devolution which was allocated $42.5 billion with Matabeleland North receiving $3.2 billion.

“From today we have agreed with my team that we will regularly come here. Two weeks ago, I sent my Deputy Cde Kembo Mohadi to come and speak to chiefs. We want to fix all your concerns and we will sit with you and see to it that we fix all your issues. I am happy to come here today after you invited me to meet with you people of Siabuwa. Today the Government of this country which rules Zimbabwe is here in Chief Siabuwa’s area. Zimbabwe got independent in 1980 and for many years, more than 30 years, under President Mugabe we didn’t get many times to come here.

“I want you to forgive us but from today things have changed. I want to say the truth that for the past 20 years Binga you were not voting for Zanu-PF. It’s not your fault but Zanu-PF’s fault. Henceforth, all of us, as we walk through this journey, I want us to unite and move together. In this development agenda, let’s all contribute to our development,” said President Mnangagwa.