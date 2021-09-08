Govt to start documenting the San community

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government will next week start an exercise of ensuring that about 3 000 people from the San community in Tsholotsho get Identification documents.

The San community has over the years faced a problem accessing Identification documents which has hindered them in getting key amenities like education.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broachasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that President Mnangagwa had instructed the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Cde Kazembe Kazembe to engage the community and traditional leadership on the matter.

“Pursuant to a recent Cabinet decision on ensuring that the previously undocumented citizens among the San Community are catered for, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage was directed by the President to go and engage the community and Traditional Leadership on the issue.

“Minister Kazembe updated Cabinet on the outcome of his recent visit to Tsholotsho…There are about 3 000 San people in Tsholotsho area, the 3 000 unregistered people should be registered without any hassles, the registration process will commence on Monday, 14 September, 2021 and the chiefs will assist in the registration process, and nobody should be turned away,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Affairs revealed that it had abolished the “00” code that is found on the National Identity documents of some residents who are of mixed race as being the district of origin.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister Kazembe reiterated that the Second Republic has no room for the continued use of a discriminatory system which is reminiscent of the pre-independence era saying the Government recognises the contribution of all citizens in their diversity, whose talents and energies must be fully deployed irrespective of their race, colour or creed in pursuit of our national vision.

