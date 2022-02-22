Govt translates NDS1 document into the 14 national languages

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has rolled out stakeholder engagement workshops across Matabeleland North Province following the translation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) into 14 national languages.

The workshops that started this Sunday are in line with the economic reform agenda that requires continuous stakeholder engagements to ensure no one and no place is left behind while informing stakeholders, getting their participation and contribution as well as building confidence.

The country is implementing a series of economic blueprints that seek to achieve Vision 2030.

These include the Transitional Stabilisation Program that steered the development trajectory from 2018 to 2020 which was followed by the NDS1(2021 -2025) and will then be followed by NDS2(2026-2030).

Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube confirmed that these engagements seek to address issues of development and implementation progress of the blueprint.

“To allow maximum participation, the Ministry translated the NDS1 into 14 national languages including braille and audio versions. The engagements will help inform stakeholders, get their participation and contribution, and ultimately build confidence

“The overarching objective of the stakeholder engagement is to enhance stakeholder participation and contribution, build confidence, and learn lessons from the development and implementation of TSP and NDS1,” said Prof Ncube.

Meanwhile, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister for Matabeleland North Province, Hon Richard Moyo confirmed the stakeholder engagements while expressing the province’s gratification to be considered by the Ministry of Finance.

“The Ministry of Finance started their stakeholder engagement workshops across the province this Sunday. As a province we are happy to be considered on such processes as it is very important. If our people are consulted they will also be able to share their contributions and inform government of their challenges and needs,” said Hon Moyo.

