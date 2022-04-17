Govt upgrades network connectivity in Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT through its parastatal Netone which is under the Ministry of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services has upgraded its network connectivity in Bulawayo ahead of the Independence Day celebrations slated for tomorrow.

The celebrations will be held for the first time in the City of Kings and Queens at Barbourfields stadium for the first time since the country attained independence in 1980.

Thousands of people from around the country and neighbouring countries have already started to flock in the city to commemorate the day.

In an interview, Netone chief executive officer Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said they have upgraded for high capacity data traffics to ensure locals and visitors experience world class services.

“We have embarked on a nationwide network upgrade and particularly in Bulawayo we know that a number of people will be coming in numbers as it hosts Independence Day celebrations for the first time.

“We have installed a high capacity 4G base station at Barbourfields stadium using infrastructure sharing with Telecel to cater for the anticipated huge crowds during the independence celebrations. 13 CBD base stations have been upgraded for high capacity data traffic to ensure the visitors get world class service during and after the independence celebrations and ZITF and beyond,” said Eng Mushanawani.

He said the upgrades are part of Government’s desire that no one is left behind.

“Through the upgrades the citizens of Bulawayo will not experience network challenges going forward. This is a development that Government pushes daily of leaving no one and no place behind,” said Eng Mushanawani.

