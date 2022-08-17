Govt ups fight against measles

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government has upped its fight against measles with Cabinet on Tuesday directing the upscaling of the National Supplementary Vaccination Programme before the opening of schools for the third term.

This comes as the country has to date recorded 2 056 cases and 157 deaths since the first case of the disease was reported in Mutasa district, Manicaland province on 10 August.

Speaking at a post Cabinet Briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said the disease has since spread to all the provinces with Manicaland having the highest number of cases.

It has been noted that all the victims had not received vaccination for protection against measles. Government has invoked Civil Protection Unit Act to deal with the emergency, and the Ministry of Health and Child Care is on the ground carrying out an intensive vaccination programme. Cabinet has also directed the Ministry of Health and Child Care to engage Traditional and Faith leaders for their support on the vaccination programme,” she said.

The Minister revealed that Manicaland province has recorded 1 270 cases and 122 deaths, Harare Metropolitan; 121 cases with no deaths, Midlands; 83 cases and 16 deaths, Masvingo; 116 cases and three deaths, Mashonaland East; 115 cases and 16 deaths, Mashonaland Central; 87 cases and no deaths, Mashonaland West; 130 cases and no deaths, Matabeleland North; 85 cases and no deaths, Matabeleland South; 23 cases and no deaths and Bulawayo Metropolitan has recorded 12 cases and no deaths.

“Cabinet resolved that the National Supplementary Vaccination Programme be up-scaled before schools open for the third term of 2022 targeting the 6 to 15 year age group and that resources towards fighting the outbreak be drawn from the National Disaster Fund in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development,” said Min Mutsvangwa