Govt urges Ministry of Industry and Commerce departments to deliver in the best interests of the nation

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has urged entities under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to deliver on its mandate and ensure that every action it takes is in the best interest of those it serves.

This was said by the Minister of Industry and Commerce Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu during the signing of performance contracts by entities under the purview of his ministry.

Following the signing of performance contracts between the President Mnangagwa and the ministers and permanent secretaries, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce cascaded the process downwards on Wednesday and signed contracts with entities under its purview.

In signing the contracts, Minister Ndlovu said they reaffirm their commitment to transparency and accountability and recognize that the trust bestowed upon them by the public comes with the responsibility to deliver on their promises and ensure that every action we take is in the best interest of those we serve.

“Performance contracts provide us with a comprehensive framework to measure, monitor, and evaluate the performance of our departments and agencies. They serve as a roadmap, guiding us toward the achievement of specific, measurable, and impactful outcomes that directly benefit our citizens and stakeholders.

“I firmly believe that the signing of performance contracts is not merely a ceremonial act but a solemn commitment to our people. It signifies our shared determination to achieve tangible results, enhance service delivery, and create a positive impact on the lives of our citizens,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said to ensure the successful implementation of the contracts, they will establish robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms where regular progress reports will be prepared, and performance reviews will be conducted to track the achievements, identify areas for improvement, and address any challenges that may arise along the way.

He further reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment in ensuring that boards are fully constituted so as to ensure enforcement and compliance to the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act and the matter is under consideration. He said with the signing of the performance contracts, he expects everyone to align with the expectations of the President wherein he emphasised on high work ethic, humility, respect and integrity so as to ensure that service delivery and expectations of the general populaces living no one and no place.