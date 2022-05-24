Govt urges motorists to exercise caution and avoid accidents

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

GOVERNMENT through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has called on the travelling public to practice caution on the country’s roads and avoid accidents.

In a statement the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry, Mr Lameck Mudyiwa said it was worrying that the nation continues to lose lives from road accidents majority of them being attributed to human error such as speeding, overtaking where it is prohibited, impatience, and fatigue amongst others.

“As we approach yet another holiday on our calendar, may I take this opportunity to wish you all a restful and safe Africa Day Holiday. The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is appealing to all drivers, particularly during this period, to be responsible citizens and exercise utmost caution and care on the roads.

“Fatal road traffic accidents have become a common occurrence and the trend is on the increase in our country. On behalf of the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and on my own behalf, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” reads the statement.

He further called on law enforcement agencies to continue with their road regulations enforcement efforts so as to bring errant drivers to book.

“Law enforcement agencies and responsible authorities are implored to heighten efforts to enforce road regulations to control errant drivers along major highways. Passengers are also urged to contribute towards their own safety and discourage speeding by drivers,” said Mr Mudyiwa.

