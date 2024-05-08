Govt warns businesses on selling import licences

The Sunday News

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Ministry of Industry and Commerce has warned businesses that are reselling import licences after obtaining them from the Ministry.

In a statement, the Ministry said it has zero tolerance for corruption.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce that some business people are selling import licences they would have obtained from the Ministry for only US$100. The Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption and it is in this regard that we expect the business community to operate with integrity. All importers are hereby urged to observe proper procedures for obtaining import licences,” read part of the statement.

It said import licences are obtained officially online, on their E-Platform, once one meets the criteria, so there was no need to buy import licences from those who have obtained the licences officially from the Ministry.

“We urge all importers to utilise their licences and ensure integrity in this regard. We further advise that prior approval of licences is the norm for all imports.”

