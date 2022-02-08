Govt warns teachers

Rutendo Nyeve, Chronicle Reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has warned teachers who did not respond for duty that they face disciplinary action as the unwarranted conduct deprived learners of their right to education.

The first term resumed on Monday 7 February amid reports that some teachers did not report for duty.

In a letter addressed to all Provincial Education Directors, District Schools Inspectors and School heads, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mrs Tumisang Thabela described the conduct by these teachers as unwarranted.

“It has come to the attention of the Permanent Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education that some officials did not report for duty when schools opened on 7 February 2022 as per the school calendar. This unwarranted conduct deprived learner of their right to education as enshrined in section 75 and 81 of the constitution of Zimbabwe,” said Mrs Thabela.

The Permanent Secretary further urged school heads to suspend such members pending a disciplinary hearing while also advising PEDS to provide a daily update in handling the disciplinary hearings.

“Accordingly, Heads of Offices should take urgent disciplinary action against any of their members who obstructed the opening of schools and deprived learner of their constitutional right. Where necessary, Heads of Offices should charge and suspend such members at the school, district, provincial and national level and ensure that all due processes are followed as per Public Service Regulations 2000 as amended

“Provincial Education Directors are hereby directed to provide a daily update on progress in handling the disciplinary cases in their respective provinces,” said Mrs Thabela.