Govt working on vaccine acquisition – VP

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ACTING President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has stressed the importance of unity as the country continues its battle against Covid-19, saying Government is mobilising resources to acquire vaccines to contain the deadly pandemic.

Addressing mourners at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday during the historic burial of three national heroes, Dr Sibusiso Moyo, Dr Biggie Matiza and former Commissioner General Paradzai Zimondi, Acting President Chiwenga said as Covid-19 did not discriminate against friend or foe, Zimbabweans needed to join hands in the fight against it.

The three died of Covid-19 related health complications.

“It is incumbent upon us all to ensure that we carry on with the arduous journey towards national development and prosperity for our people. Yes, its not a stroll in the park. What is crucial at this stage is to share a collective identity as a people with a rich diversity, paying special attention to our beliefs, affiliations and values. The time is up for that unity in diversity to be viewed as a strength and not a weakness.

“Covid-19 has taught us an important lesson that we are all mortals. The fight against this pandemic does not allow for us to choose to walk with, work with or run with. It does not discriminate between the powerful and the weak, the privileged and the deprived, the haves and the have-nots. It is a ruthless juggernaut that leaves a trail of despair and desperation. But we will eventually conquer it and prevail as a people,” he said.

Acting President Chiwenga also stressed that while the government was in the process of acquiring vaccines, World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended Covid-19 prevention protocols needed to be observed.

“Government is already in the process of acquiring the necessary vaccines for this pandemic. Let us continue to observe the laid down protocols as stipulated by the World Health Organisation and our national laws. I wish to reiterate the need to always mask up, sanitise and maintain social distance. They are the key imperatives in the fight against the pandemic and have no substitute,” he said.