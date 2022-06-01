Govt works on boosting vaccination figures

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government is working on ensuring that the country’s vaccination coverage reaches 70 percent of the legible population.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa, while making the post Cabinet briefing last Tuesday.

She said they were also monitoring the situation at schools to ensure that it also reaches 70 percent for sporting activities to resume.

“Provinces are now focusing on strengthening routine vaccination activities in various static health facilities with the aim of pushing the national vaccination coverage to 70 percent.

“In the same vein, all provinces are closely monitoring vaccination coverage in secondary schools to ensure that those that reach 70 percent can resume sporting activities, while those that have not reached this coverage are encouraged to do so,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister revealed that the cumulative numbers of vaccinations since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 have now reached 6 223 915 for the first dose, 4 524 556 for the second dose, and 810 605 for the third dose.

In terms of the Covid-19 figures, Minister Mutsvangwa revealed that the recovery rate was now pegged at 97 percent.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that as at the 29th of May, 2022, Zimbabwe’s cumulative COVID-19 positive cases had reached 252 156, with 243 992 recoveries. The recovery rate was 97 percent, with 2 663 active cases recorded.

“The overall number of new cases increased slightly during the week, with 1 454 cases recorded, compared to 1 440 the previous week. An average of 208 new cases was reported per day, compared to 206 cases the previous week,” she said.