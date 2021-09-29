Govt works on improving conditions of service for health workers

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government is working on coming up with means of improving conditions of service for health workers in the country in light of the increased workload given by the country’s fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes as the Ministry of Health and Child Care have since cleared a $39 million debt which they owed to various local authorities in the country.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa said they had noted the need to improve the health workers’ conditions of service after noting the increased workload necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Government is looking into sustainable ways of improving the conditions of service for nurses, doctors and other health professionals. This is in light of the huge workload the professionals are burdened with in this era of the Covid-19 pandemic. On budget commitments, the Ministry of Health and Child Care cleared arrears amounting to $39 000 000 which were owed to local authorities,” said the Minister.

Meanwhile, the government received a donation of a further 500 000 Sinovac vaccines on Sunday bringing the cumulative total of doses sourced by the government through direct purchase and donations to 12 300 000.

“Cabinet wishes to further inform citizens that China made yet another donation of 500 000 doses of Sinovac vaccine, which were received on 26 September, 2021. The total number of vaccine doses sourced since roll-out of the vaccination programme is 12 300 000, the bulk of which were procured through treasury.

“Cabinet advises the nation that as of 27 September, 2021, a total of 3 051 371 people had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 2 211 880 their second across the country. This translates to a national coverage of 35,7 percent for the first dose and 25,8 percent for the second dose. Of special note is that the country achieved the three million vaccination milestone for the first dose on 23 September, 2021,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Tuesday Zimbabwe recorded 345 new cases and eight deaths, this meaning the country had a cumulative total of 130 272 confirmed cases, including 122 621 recoveries and 4 615 deaths.