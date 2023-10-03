Gowera appointed SeedCo board chairman

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange-listed largest seed producer, SeedCo Limited has appointed Mr Pearson Gowero as board chairman following the retirement of Mr David Long.

In a statement, SeedCo group company secretary, Mr Tineyi Chatiza said Mr Long officially retired from his position as the non-executive director and board chairman of SeedCo Limited on 20 September 2023.

“Mr Long served the board for many years as a non-executive director before assuming the chairmanship of the board. The board and management would like to express their appreciation for Mr Long’s valuable contributions to the company and convey their best wishes for his retirement and future endeavours,” he said.

“Mr Gowero was elected and duly appointed independent non-executive board chairman effective 28 September 2023. Mr Gowero is also a non-executive director on the boards of Zambeef Products PLC, NMBZ Holdings Limited and NMB Bank Limited. Previously, he held executive leadership positions within the then SABMiller Africa and Delta Corporation where he retired as chief executive officer (CEO) in 2021.”

He said the board extends its congratulations to Mr Gowero on his new appointment and wished him success in his new position.

Meanwhile, Mr Chatiza said SeedCo has also made other board members appointments that include Mr Anthony Carvalho, Mr Maxen Phillip Karombo and Mr Kenias Mafukidze as independent non-executive directors effective 21 September 2023, while Mr Patrick Spadin retired as a board member.

He said Mr Carvalho was appointed as a non-executive director following his nomination by the Limagrain Group effective 21 September 2023.

“He is currently the chief financial officer (CFO) for the Limagrain Group and is an Accountant by profession. He brings with him significant experience in financial affairs and investments having worked as CFO for the Roullier Group as well as experience in audit and financial advisory acquired at Deloitte and Touche.

“He holds a Master’s in Information Systems (Institut Mines-Telecom SudParis), supplemented by a Master’s in Audit and Financial Advisory from Université Paris Dauphine and a Master’s in Finance from ESSEC,” added Mr Chatiza.

He said Mr Karombo is currently the CEO of OK Zimbabwe Limited and a chartered marketer with close to 30 years’ regional working experience, while he holds a Bachelor of Technology Honours Degree and an MBA.

Mr Chatiza said Mr Kenias Mafukidze is currently the CEO of Alpha Media Holdings.

“He is a chartered accountant with over 30 years’ experience and he holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree as well as an MBA and MPhil in Development Finance.”

He said Mr Spadin is a representative of the Limagrain Group on the Board, formally concluded his role as non-executive director on 8 September 2023 to pursue other mandates within the Limagrain Group, while he served the board with distinction.

“The board and management wish to express their gratitude for the significant contributions made by Mr Spadin to the company since November 2019 and wish him well in his future pursuits.”