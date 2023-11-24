Grade seven results out next week.

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

GRADE seven results for the 2023 examination session will be released next Friday, the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) has said.

Zimsec director, Dr Lazarus Nembaware confirmed that the results will be released at 12pm on Friday.

“The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council will release the 2023 Grade Seven Examination results to the nation on Friday, 1 December 2023 at 12 noon. We invite you to the press conference which will be held at the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Headquarters in Mount Picasant,” said Dr Nembaware.