Grain stocks enough for more than 10 months

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said the country has enough grain for more than 10 months and is targeting to produce 2 800 000 tonnes of maize in the 2023/2024 season.

Cabinet on Tuesday considered an update on the summer and winter crops marketing as presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka. The Minister also gave an update on the preparations for the 2023/2024 summer season.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said production will be under various funding programmes including Pfumvudza/Intwasa, Government facilitated bank financing, private sector and self-financing.

“The nation is informed that maize and traditional grains stocks at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) as at October 29, 2023 stood at 200 245 tonnes and 48 243 tonnes of maize and traditional grains respectively. Using the monthly consumption rate of 23 000 tonnes the available grain will last 10,8 months,” he said.

“Wheat stocks as at October 29, 2023 stood at 198 104 tonnes. Wheat stocks can last up to 9,4 months at a monthly drawdown rate of 21 000 tonnes. A total of ZW$46 431 715 012 and US$13 187 134.00 was paid by the GMB for grain delivered.

The Minister said on winter wheat, the Cabinet advises that the area planted under wheat stood at 90 192 hectares and the estimated harvest is 440 844 tonnes.

While, wheat harvesting was still in progress, with 48 459 hectares having been harvested to date, with a volume of 267 747 tonnes harvested to date.

Minister Muswere said the country was targeting to produce 2 800 000t of maize, 120 000t of soya beans, 150 000t of sunflower, 350 000t of sorghum, 92 658t of pearl millet, and 270 000t of cotton during the 2023/2024 summer season.

“Seed is readily available for all these crops, with about 40,8 percent being early to ultra-early maturity varieties. Government and seed associations have released the crop and variety suitability information to assist all stakeholders in the selection of appropriate varieties for their agro-ecological zones. All this information on the suitable varieties per region is available from the nearest Agricultural Extension officers,” he added.

He on fertilisers, the current local stock stood at 84 146.80 tonnes, and consultations were underway to forestall any shortages.

The Minister said there has been substantial progress in the establishment of farmer field schools which enhanced farmer training, while plot preparation under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme was being accelerated, with a target to complete three plots per farmer by the extended deadline of 15 November 2023.

“The country expects to surpass previous year records. Over 3.8 million plots have already been prepared, which is higher than previous seasons. A total of 13 628 tractors are available for tillage, and this fleet is sufficient for the targeted area,” said the Minister.

“The nation is further being informed that some 70 316 hectares has been tentatively committed for maize production under irrigation, with a potential yield of up to 500 000 mt. Dam storage levels are currently at an average of 78.8 percent of total capacity.”