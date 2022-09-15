Great Zimbabwe Patriots lead the way in Zim Cyber-City Domestic T10 competition

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

GREAT Zimbabwe Patriots lead the way in the Zimbabwe Cyber-City Domestic T10 competition with a 100 percent record from the matches they have played so far.

The men from Masvingo have won five out of five encounters played so far to top the log with 10 points. Harare Kings, on 10 points are second with five wins and one loss from six fixtures followed by Takashinga Patriots 1 on eight points. Bulawayo Athletic Club are finding the going tough in the tournament as they are second from bottom with just one win from the four matches played, the other three have ended in defeat. BAC are just better than Takashinga Patriots 2 who also have one win having fulfilled six fixtures thus far.

On Wednesday, Great Zimbabwe floored BC by 35 runs in match 19 of the tournament. An unbeaten 131-run stand between Tadiwanashe Marumani (78*) and Richmond Mutumbami (41*) guided Great Zimbabwe Patriots to victory.

Marumani, a left handed batsman has been in brilliant form in the competition and should be in Zimbabwe’s squad for next month’s International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Another national team player who is scoring runs in the T10 is Sikandar Raza who plays for Harare Kings.

