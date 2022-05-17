Green light for All Africa Seniors Squash Championships in Bulawayo

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

APPROVAL has been granted for the Squash Rackets of Zimbabwe (SRAZ) to host the All-Africa Seniors Squash Championships in Bulawayo from the end of August to the beginning of September.

The Sports and Recreation recently wrote to SRAZ to inform them that the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation had given the green light for the tournament to go ahead, with conditions attached to holding the event.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) hereby gives you notice, following your application, that the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has approved and granted a special waiver for your application for clearance to host the 2022 All Africa Seniors Squash Championships from 29 August to 4 September 2022 in Bulawayo,’’ read part of the letter from the SRC.

Some of the conditions in place are that all athletes and officials eligible for vaccination, are encouraged to have been vaccinated and organisers to provide relevant vaccination certificates and statistics to SRC. All athletes and officials to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols as appropriate, all event staff to have been vaccinated before the tournament.

Furthermore, all athletes, coaches and officials to produce negative Covid-19 test result taken 48 hours before the event and copies to the SRC. On spectators, not more than 30% holding capacity of the designated school facility to be admitted all of whom shall be fully vaccinated.

Lucky Mlilo, the SRAZ chairman said the venues that have been identified for the tournament are Suburbs Squash Club, Christian Brothers College and Old Miltonians. Falcon College in Esigodini will also be used for practice and accommodation purposes. For now, Mlilo indicated that they are not sure on the number of countries taking part but they anticipate at least 10 nations to participate.

“We will know by end of next week how many countries are expected. We expect at least 10 countries. Sports tourism will benefit as we will arrange tours as well. Zimbabwe is also to be a centre of attraction as the squash world will be following the matches during the championships. We will use Suburbs club, CBC and OMS. Falcon College will be used for practice and accommodation,’’ said Mlilo. [email protected]_29