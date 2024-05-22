Greenfuel, Bikita Minerals share spoils

Oscar Rusenga in Chisumbanje

Greenfuel 1-1 Bikita Minerals

RAYMOND Uchena’s first half header was cancelled by Evans Katema strike from the spot as Greenfuel and Bikita Minerals shared spoils in the Castle Lager premiership match played at the Greenfuel Arena yesterday.

It was Saul Chaminuka first game at home and against his former side after joining from Bikita last week. Chaminuka lost two nil in his first game as Greenfuel head coach when his side travelled to unstoppable Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

It was pound for pound as the two sides played entertaining football much to the awe of a decent crowd at the stadia. Anelka Chivandire was undoubtedly the best player on the field and ageless Allan Gahadzikwa was handy for the visitors.

The home side took an early lead when captain Raymond Uchena rose highest to head home the opener off a brilliant corner kick from Collins Dhuwa in the 22nd minute.

Uchena turned from hero to villain three minutes later when he brought down Liberty Masveure in the penalty area after Greenfuel needlessly lost possession in the middle of the park.

Veteran striker Evans Katema cooly slotted the ball home sending Greenfuel goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga the wrong way from 10 yards in the 2