Greenfuel Stars join Botswana sides

Gerald Sibanda

IT is clear for all to see that the Botswana Premier League is growing season after season, with many foreign players including Zimbabweans joining from top teams.

The latest players to join the league are the duo of Greenfuel’s striker Nqobile “Nanaza” Ndlovu and centreback Tatenda Gora.

Ndlovu joined Sua Flamingoes and he will work under Zimbabwean coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu, a coach he used to work with during his days at Bulawayo City.

He will also be a teammate to fellow Zimbabwean Mcebisi Moyo.

Gora joined Botswana giants Gaborone United as they look to bolster their squad and hope to dethrone champions Jwaneng Galaxy come end of the season.

Both players were unveiled by their teams on Friday and should be available for selection next week.

Gora commented on how delighted he is to have joined Gaborone United after he has been one of the Chisumbanje based club’s most consistent servants.

“I am delighted to be here and it’s now up to me to work hard to be in the starting line up. I’m aware the team has won silverware in the past seasons and I want to be part of the winning team,” said Gora.

With the financial strength of Botswana sides lately, it will not be surprising to see many local players moving to Botswana.

Former Dynamos attacker Tinashe Makanda and former Simba Bhora attacker Tinashe Balakasi also joined Botswana teams last week.