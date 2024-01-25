Gruesome discovery: Teacher found dead with missing eyes, ears, nose in Midlands Province

…. head skinned with sharp object, says police

Sunday News Reporter

A 57-year-old man identified as Fanuel Mwale, a teacher at Rio Tinto High School in Zhombe, Midlands province, was found dead with missing body parts, police have said.

In a statement put on social media, the ZRP said Mwale’s body was found on 19 January along an unnamed gravel road near Joel Business Centre. Police said they were appealing for information that may assist in the arrest of the killers.

“The body was found with missing eyes, ears and nose. The head was skinned with an unknown sharp object. The victim was last seen on 18/01/24 at around 1600 hours after knocking off duty. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”