Gukurahundi hearing launch postponed

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE launch of the Gukurahundi community hearings by President Mnangagwa, which was expected to take place on Saturday has been moved to Sunday.

The hearings, which will be led by the country’s traditional leaders, are meant to mark the rollout of the victim-centred reconciliation outreach programme in the Matabeleland Region.

In his post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere confirmed the postponement.

“The Gukurahundi programme which was initially scheduled for Saturday, 13 July 2024 is now slated for Sunday, 14 July 2024,” he said. The Government has mandated chiefs to lead the public hearing process which should resolve the matter.

It has also pledged to avail adequate financial and material resources to ensure the success of the programme.

Chiefs have already received equipment including laptops, recorders and printers to be used in the documentation of witness responses.