Fungai Muderere, Senior Reporter

THE arrival of the body of the late Warriors and Highlanders icon Rahman Gumbo has been deferred to tomorrow.

The late Gumbo died last week Friday at the age of 59 in Francistown, Botswana.

The Gumbo family, which is yet to give the reasons for the deferment, confirmed that the deceased’s body will no longer be coming to today as was expected.

More Details To Follow