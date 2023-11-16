Gumbo’s body expected today

THE body of the late former Warriors and Highlanders FC coach Rahman Gumbo is expected to arrive in the country from Botswana this afternoon.

The late Gumbo died in the neighbouring country last week Friday after a short illness.

His body’s repatriation process began on Monday and in an interview this morning family spokesperson Zeblon Mhlanga said they were already on the other side of Ramakgwebana Border Post in Botswana.

“We are already on the Botswana side waiting for the body to arrive. We hope everything will go according to plan,” said Mhlanga.

Gumbo has been accorded a State assisted funeral.

