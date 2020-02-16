Gurira in emotional farewell to Hollywood hit show

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

AFTER making her name as a sword wielding, zombie slaying action woman on The Walking Dead, Zimbabwean-American actress Danai Gurira recently confirmed rumours that the upcoming tenth season of the hit series would be her last, as her star continues to rise in Hollywood.

Gurira had become one of the series’ most loved characters, but ever since her star role in Black Panther and Avengers, it had been rumoured that she was on her way out of one of Hollywood’s most highly rated small screen productions.

While it was largely expected that she would make her exit during the upcoming season, Gurira only confirmed the news to fans at the The Walking Dead’s San Diego Comedian-Con panel last week.

“I would just like to say that this has been one of the purest joys of my life to play this role and to be among these people and those who are not here right now and among all of you. I’m very thankful for the experience I’ve had in ways I can’t state right now. My heart does not leave in any way, shape or form. The TWD family is forever. The connection between us never ends,” she said.

Although her stock in Hollywood has risen, Gurira said the decision to leave the series in which she had starred as Michonne since Season Three had not been easy.

“It was a very difficult decision,” she added. “It is not connected to my heart. My heart stays right here. It was about my calling and other things I feel called to. The opportunities I’ve had, exploring it as a creator of work. I’m filled with a lot of pain about leaving and a lot of gratitude. I am thankful to all of you. I love you guys, and I love this show. The TWD family is forever,” she said.

Gurira’s departure was also not taken lightly by co-stars, with fellow actor Norman Reedus saying that the cast was subdued on the day she bade them farewell.

“Yeah, it was actually unhappy for me. I had turn into so near Danai and I simply adore her. She’s an individual that at all times gets the mood up and brings the noise each single time she’s on digicam. She’s turned into an extremely good pal and an associate,” he said.