Gvt okays use of alternative drug to treat Covid-19

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The Government has greenlighted the use and importation of Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19 in infected patients.

In a statement the acting Secretary for Health and Child Care Dr Robert Mudyirandima authorised the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) to get stocks for investigational Covid-19 treatment alternatives.

“In these difficult times of Covid-19 treatment we have to be careful to protect the patients as well as not to deny them effective treatment regimes.

It is in this regard that the authority is hereby granted for you to proceed under Section 75 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act to allow importation and use of these medicines under the supervision and guidance you outlined. Ivermectin can be evaluated both treatment and prophylaxis, ” said the Secretary.

The College of Primary Care Physicians of Zimbabwe had written to the ministry early in the week requesting for permission to facilitate ongoing use of Ivermectin and nano silver for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The drug had been in use for the past five months and found it extremely effective and safe with no adverse effects. – @NyembeziMu