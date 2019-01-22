Gvt rolls buses for commuters in Byo

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

THE Government has rolled out five Zupco buses so far in Bulawayo, while it is working towards increasing capacity to service the entire city.

The move is part of Government efforts to assist commuters with affordable transport following a hike in fares by commuter omnibuses. Harare, Chitungwiza and Norton also have the same facility which started on Monday.

Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) acting Chief Operating Officer Mr Everisto Madangwa said the company was working towards increasing its capacity in the city by the end of the week. The buses at the moment are plying the Pumula suburb route, one of the longest and busiest from the city centre.

“We are working towards building capacity in Bulawayo so as to meet the demand. So far there are a limited number of buses in Bulawayo; there are five buses to be precise. We will increase capacity in due course to cover all residential areas in the city,” said Mr Madangwa.

He said fares would be pegged at $1 depending on the distance of the neighbourhood.

“Fares are pegged at $1. The maximum charge would be $20 for distances of more than 40 kilometres,” said Mr Madangwa, adding that buses start ferrying commuters from 5am to 9:30 pm.

“It will depend on the number of commuters; if the volume is large then the buses will have to service them until they are lessened. We hope to have significant numbers by the end of the week,” said Mr Madangwa.

Meanwhile, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has revealed plans to increase Freedom Train coaches on its City-Cowdray Park route in Bulawayo. NRZ public relations manager, Mr Nyasha Maravanyika in a report said the parastatal increased coaches from eight to 12. Mr Maravanyika said there are plans to introduce train services on other routes.

@peterkmatika