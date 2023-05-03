Gvt to ensure the smooth opening of schools.

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

The Government has said surveillance is being conducted in order to ensure that all health issues pertaining to schools and the safety of learners are attended to as part of the preparations to ensure the smooth opening of schools.

Schools are set to reopen on Monday, May 8 and will close on August 3.

Cabinet on Tuesday received an update from the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu as the opening of the Second Term of 2023 approaches.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said a number of measures were being done as part of the preparations.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is ready for the task of ensuring the smooth opening of schools. Surveillance is being conducted in order to ensure that all health issues pertaining to schools and the safety of learners are attended to as part of the preparations,” she said.

“The nation is being informed that the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) June 2023 examinations are scheduled to start in mid-May, and security around examination papers is being tightened.”

The Minister said the mop-up registration exercise for the examinations was scheduled to take place from 8th to 12th May and all stakeholders were being assured that no penalties will be imposed on candidates for registering during this extended phase.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the examination fees equivalent in the local currency will be announced on May, 5 and most of the pupils registered for the June examinations will be re-sitting, since first-time candidates are not eligible before they complete their Continuous Assessment Learning Activities.

“The nation is further being informed that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education participated at the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls last week as it refocused the country’s education to adopt digital technologies.

“The Ministry also commemorated International Girls in ICT Day, and participated at the 63rd Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair under the theme “Grooming Children for Innovation and Global Competitiveness”, she added.

“The Ministry also conducted a workshop in Redcliff in order to update internal stakeholders on the review of the Competence- based Curriculum.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet received and noted with satisfaction the brief report on the hosting of the Transform Africa Summit which Zimbabwe hosted in Victoria Falls last week.

Minister Mutsvangwa said: “The nation is being informed that His Excellency the President hosted five Heads of State and Government who included His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini, and Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo.”

She said the Summit was attended by more than 4 000 delegates who included 40 Ministers, Information Communication Regulators from many countries, African Union Commissioners, the International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General and Directors, United Nations Agencies, investors, technology partners and innovators.

The Minister said Zimbabwe achieved a lot in terms of prospects for investment in information communication technologies, tourism and education as well as in image building and the re-engagement and engagement sphere.