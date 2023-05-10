Gvt to increase hectarage for the 2023 winter wheat

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said efforts are underway to increase the 2023 winter wheat cropping programme’s total hectarage to 85 000 and achieve a new record of 408 000 metric tonnes.

The 2022 winter season yielded a record 375 131 metric tonnes from the total of 80 883 hectares planted under various financing models.

Cabinet yesterday received an update on the summer crops marketing and the winter wheat planting presented by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said for the 2023 winter wheat cropping programme, farmers were assured of dedicated power supplies.

“Following a good 2022/2023 summer rainfall season, irrigation water is abundant, while farmers are being assured of dedicated power supplies for their operations. The 4 257 hectares planted to wheat so far exceeds the 2 153 hectares planted by 8 May 2022, reflecting a 98 percent increase,” said the Minister.

In terms of grain stocks, she said the current grain stocks held by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) comprised of 220 000 metric tonnes of maize, 40 000 metric tonnes of traditional grains and 160 000 metric tonnes of wheat.

Minister Mutsvangwa said millers and stockfeed manufacturers were being allocated 27 000 metric tonnes of maize and up to 7 000 metric tonnes of sorghum per month.

“All these stocks exclude private sector stocks and the nation is food secure until the next harvest. The nation is being informed that the Second Republic has liberalised the marketing of grain and allowed CBZ Bank, AFC Bank as well as private financiers to purchase directly from farmers the grain which they contracted to those farmers,” she added.

“The GMB is purchasing grain from farmers who received Government support and from those who financed their own farming operations. Farmers are being assured that payments for grain deliveries will be processed as soon as possible in order to facilitate preparations for their next operations.”

The Minister said as for tobacco, the nation was being informed that so far this year, over 160 million kilogrammes has been sold at an average price of US$3/kg, exceeding the 114 million kgs sold in 2022 at an average price of US$2.99/kg.

She said decentralised selling points set up by the Second Republic closer to previously disadvantaged farming communities have so far contributed 40 percent of total tobacco sales.

“More than 40 countries, among them China, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Belgium, Egypt and Indonesia are importing tobacco from Zimbabwe, and the significant foreign currency inflows are facilitating development programmes and uplifting livelihoods,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the nation was also being informed that during the current marketing season, Government has adopted a grade-based pricing system payable at 85 percent in United States Dollars and 15 percent in the local currency.

She said the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has set up 861 sales points for the 2023 cotton marketing season, where over 150 million kgs is expected to be purchased by 5 contractors.

While, the bulk of the crop, 85 percent is being purchased by COTTCO under the Government Input Support Scheme.