Gvt warns of used face masks

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Government has warned the public of unscrupulous individuals who are selling used face masks thereby negating the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.

The warning comes at a time when it is now mandatory for people to wear face masks whenever they are in a public space as a means of containing the spread of the pandemic.

Posting on their Twitter account, the Ministry of Health and Child Care called on people to cut up their masks whenever they wish to dispose of them.

“There are some people who are collecting used face masks, washing them and selling them to unsuspecting people. To avoid this, members of the public are being urged to cut up their used face masks before proper disposal,” the Ministry said.

According to the World Health Organisation’s guidelines used gloves and face mask should be washed with water and soap for 20 seconds, and then be cut into small parts to prevent re-use.