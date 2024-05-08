Gvts approves policy on children without parental care

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Cabinet has approved the National Policy for the Care and Protection of Children without Parental Care which is meant to facilitate the comprehensive development of all children by ensuring that their needs and rights are adequately met.

This was highlighted in a Post Cabinet Briefing on Tuesday afternoon by the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere.

“The policy seeks among other things to promote and enhance safe, protective and stable environments for children without parental care. It caters for the rehabilitation of children in specialised alternative care facilities, including those with disabilities, children in conflict with the law, children removed from the streets, child survivors of drug and substance abuse, and children in formal and informal alternative care,” he said.

The Policy also aims to ensure that all children in alternative care placements in Zimbabwe, regardless of the place, context, and duration, enjoy their rights as enshrined in Section 81 (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

It will ensure that children in alternative care receive basic services in the form of education, health, justice, food, clothes, shelter, life skills, and sustainable livelihoods.

The National Policy for the Care and Protection of Children without Parental Care outlines minimum standards for alternative care noting that children should have their needs assessed comprehensively, with written placement care plans that outline how the needs will be met; that there be regular reviews of children’s needs and development placements to meet the child’s identified needs; that children should maintain constructive and safe contact with their families, friends and other people who play a significant role in their lives; and that children should be able to move in and out of care appropriately.

“Children should also get the necessary support to enable them to prepare to leave care and transition into adulthood while being encouraged to express their views, wishes and opinions on matters that affect them.

“A Whole-of Government-Approach will be adopted in the implementation of the policy in order to ensure that the rights of the children are adequately protected. Non-state actors will complement Government efforts in the provision of specialized services in line with their registered mandates,” added Dr Muswere.

