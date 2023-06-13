Gwabalanda residents applaud Zanu-PF candidate for free healthcare

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

GWABALANDA residents in Bulawayo have expressed their gratitude towards Zanu-PF House of Assembly candidate for Emakhandeni-Luveve Constituency, Cde Brian Samuriwo after he conducted free medical outreaches in the suburb.

The outreaches were meant to compliment the Second Republic’s commitment to providing healthcare services to all Zimbabweans and are being organised by Cde Samuriwo’s Brain Samuriwo Foundation in partnership with Zanu-PF affiliate, Doctors and Nurses for ED.

The residents were tested for diabetes, hypertension, among others by the team of doctors with over 150 people being attended to.

The beneficiaries commended Cde Samuriwo, and Doctors and Nurses for ED for the gesture.

76-year-old Gwabalanda resident, Mr Simeon Mhlophe, said the outreach was a welcome development as it helped address a lot of the community’s health issues.

“I came because I received information that an outreach would be held here in our community and the challenge I have is my blood pressure. I have been suffering from blood pressure for a long time, but sometimes I am unable to access healthcare or medication.

“I thank this young man (Cde Samuriwo) for this outreach and pray to God to continue to support him and his friends to do more. If this medical outreach can be sustained and made regular, the various diseases would be eradicated,” said Mr Mhlophe.

Mrs Beatrice Mahlangu (64), a widow, said she was diagnosed with high blood sugar, saying that she had been attended to and given drugs free of charge.

Another resident, Mrs Caroline Mnyamana (60) said she received treatment for arthritis and free drugs. She said that the closest healthcare facility for the Gwabalanda community was far for ailing and older residents who cannot afford to board public transport on a regular basis.

Cde Samuriwo said his organisation and the Doctors and Nurses for ED plan to carry out four outreaches throughout the constituency.

“The idea is that the sponsors, the Brian Samuriwo Foundation and our dependable allies, the Doctors and Nurses for ED see this program as a way of putting smiles on the faces of the people of Emakhandeni-Luveve Constituency and we will hold one in every business center in the Constituency,” he said.

Cde Samuriwo noted that the outreach had given free consultation to diabetics, hypertension, and arthritis patients among others and also dispensed all manner of drugs and gave lectures on health tips.