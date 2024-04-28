Gwanda boy steals limelight at ZITF with innovation

Rutendo Nyeve and Nothando Zondo

Sunday News Reporters

AMIDST the whirlwind of technological progress complemented by a pioneering initiative by the Government to transform the education system, an 18-year-old Gwanda schoolboy hogged the limelight with breathtaking innovations at the just-ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The learner, Webster Tadiwanashe Sinamane who is doing Upper Six at Gwanda High School leveraged aspects of Education 5.0 to develop a hydraulic excavator using cardboard boxes, syringes, drip pipes and pieces of zinc sheets.

Sinamane who is studying sciences at his school gained recognition for his inventive talent last year after a video featuring his humanoid robot gained widespread admiration from his school, community and social media platforms.

In an interview with Sunday News, at the Municipality of Gwanda stand, where the youthful innovator was exhibiting this innovation, Sinamane said his passion for inventing started long back before he even went to school.

“I started inventing before I even began school. My first invention was a model windmill designed to draw water from an underground source, which was a bottle of water buried in the ground with water dispensed through a small tap on the surface.

“This time around, I came here to exhibit a hydraulic excavator model that uses a hydraulic power arm. In future, I wish to help the country establish a company that designs and manufactures earth-moving machines locally,” said Sinamane.

Sinamane said he has crafted numerous other inventions although many of them have never been exhibited.

His creations include a digital pen capable of writing on phones, a robot, a water pump, a humanoid robot, a robotic spider, a magnetic web shooter and two pairs of earphones.

Despite his impressive innovations, Sinamane has, however, faced challenges in convincing his mother that he is a talented, passionate and a visionary man, who dreams of inventing bigger and better products one day.

“At times, it is difficult to convince my mother as she believes that my passion for inventing might consume me, leading to spending most of my time experimenting with new ideas and limiting my social interactions as well as study time.

“The inspiration behind my water-powered excavator came from the observation of the challenges faced by the Gwanda Municipality in operating their machinery.

I identified the scarcity of machines or the high cost of hydraulic oil as the potential reasons for their difficulties.

This motivated me to develop a solution that eliminates the need for oil,” said Sinamane.

His excavator model operates using water and electricity. A rechargeable battery powers the gear that utilises water to operate the excavator’s arm ahead, Sinamane expressed his ambition to create sinking mineral shafts for the mining industry, intended for use in mineral ore exploration and also aspires to continue his inventive journey and eagerly anticipates the opportunity to developarobotonce regulations permit their introduction in the country.

The Government adopted a new curriculum model called Education 5.0, which aims to shift the education system from a theory-based to a practical-based approach.

Education 5.0 focuses on five key aspects: teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation.

It seeks to equip students with the skills and knowledge to solve real-life problems and contribute to the development of the nation.