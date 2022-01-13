Gwanda businesswoman celebrates birthday with inmates

Thembekile Ntuliki, Sunday News Reporter

A Gwanda businesswoman, Miss Rugare Neusoa on Tuesday celebrated her 30th birthday with inmates at Gwanda Prison, in a bid to further the rehabilitation efforts of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS).

Going by the theme; “Who will take care of these people”, Miss Neuso said she had been inspired to host her birthday celebrations at the prison after noting that prisoners have constantly been overlooked in society.

She said society mostly cares about the orphans, elderly and disabled but it forgets that prisoners also need love, acceptability and support.

“It’s not my first time going there as I am very passionate about the rehabilitation of prisoners. I am looking forward to also have a dinner with them now that I also have people who came forward offering to give a hand and buy them more necessities,” said Miss Neuso.

Gwanda Prison representative Victoria Mabanzi said the event had promoted rehabilitation and changed the perception on how people view prison.

“The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services is now a correctional centre and for it to achieve its goal the community has to be involved which is now happening with Miss Neuso’s birthday event in prison. For reintegration to be successful it has to start in the prison,” said Mabanzi.

She further invited all stakeholders to work together with Correctional centres on the rehabilitation and reintegration drive for offenders.