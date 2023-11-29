Gwanda court complex 95 percent complete

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE construction of a state-of-the-art court complex that is expected to house the High Court is now at 95 percent complete in Gwanda, the provincial capital of Matabeleland South Province as part of the country’s efforts to move the wheels of justice closer to the people, Government has revealed.

Speaking during a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere gave an update on key projects under the purview of the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, with Gwanda court complex leading amongst other projects.

“The construction of Gwanda new court complex is at 95 percent complete while the building of Chiredzi new magistrate court is ongoing. The Integrated Electronic Case Management System is now functional and system accomplished,” said Dr Muswere.

He said 30 hectares land preparations, drilling, sowing and planting is complete at Mutimurefu Prison Farm in Masvingo Province while 80 hectares land preparations, drilling, sowing and planting is also complete at Hurungwe Prison Farm in Mashonaland West Province. At Anju Prison Farm, in Matabeleland North Province effective irrigation is progressing well and the planned targets are expected to be achieved.

Meanwhile, under his purview the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Muswere reported progress on projects saying the mordenisation of various studios was at various levels ranging between 70 and 100 percent.

“The modernisation of the Central FM studio in Gweru and of Khulumani FM studios in Bulawayo is at 70 percent completion while the expansion of Star FM transmission service is now 100 percent complete. The renovations of Mbembesi Community Radio Station Studio are 20 percent complete.

“Mbembesi Community Radio Station has commenced broadcasting utilising provisional studio equipment, supported by training sessions on governance, content production and sustainability facilitated by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the undocumented national heroes/heroines obituaries production is ongoing with research currently underway for the seven Chinhoyi battle heroes namely Christopher Chatambudza, Simon Chingozha, Godfree Matsikidze(Dube), Chubby Sawana, Arthur Maramba and Swazini Ndlovu.

Furthermore, Dr Muswere said the anti-sanctions coverage is now complete with an anti-sanctions documentary to indicate the effects of sanctions on the people of Zimbabwe across different sectors having commenced,

