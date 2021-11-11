Gwanda gospel musician releases a new album

Sione Amidu, Sunday news reporter

ASITON Basopani, an upcoming gospel artist based in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, has released an album entitled Five point system.

The album has seven tracks and speaks to safety in work environments. The artiste (46) is based at

Vubachikwe, and started his music journey in 2000.

“I started music in the year 2000 playing marimba at Jesta primary school in Mutoroshanga and l recorded my first single in 2004, promoted by Martin nicknamed “dhodho”. I then recorded my first album in 2014 called Yasvika nguva yokutenda.”

He revealed that he was inspired by John Chibadura, Leonard Zhakata and Nicholas Zacharia.

“I grew up listening to Nicholas Zacharia, Leonard Zhakata and the late John Chibadura and their music inspired me. There are a lot of artists l wish to work with, the likes Zacharia and Zhakata. l have collaborated with local artists like the Vuba band, as l am moving forward l am going to discover a lot of artists to collaborate with”, he said

Basopani said the ventured into gospel music because he is a follower of the word of God.

” l ventured into this type of music due to the fact that gospel music relaxes one’s mind and it can be listened to at any occasion. When l started recording music, people used to criticize and look down upon me addressing me with all kinds of names, but that has since changed. I am being promoted by John Mlazi and he helped me to get the music certificate from Zimbabwe Music Rights in 2015. I appeal to DJs to play my music on radio and to other upcoming artists, I say do not give up on your dreams because music