Gwanda man murders and buries wife in maize field

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A Gwanda man has appeared at the Gwanda Magistrates Court for allegedly assaulting his wife to death with a wooden stick and a stone before burying her in a shallow grave in a maize field.

Fedwell Moyo (42) appeared before a Gwanda Magistrate facing a murder charge and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

He was remanded in custody until next week for the next routine remand.

The state alleged that on February 28, at Village 1, Enyandeni in Gwanda North, Moyo assaulted his wife, Nomathemba Msipa once on the head near the ear using a wooden stick and once on the right leg using a stone leading to her death. Moyo went on to bury the deceased in the maize fields.

@nyeve14