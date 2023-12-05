Gwanda MSMEs traders market 90 percent complete

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE construction of the Gwanda Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Traders Market, which will house 56 traders, is 90 percent complete, among other key projects being implemented under the third 100-day cycle of 2023.

The development is part of Government’s thrust to capacitate and empower MSMEs initiatives.

Cabinet on Tuesday received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the third 100-day cycle of 2023, as presented by the Ministers of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development; Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training and National Housing and Social Amenities.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said other trade markets were also in the pipeline to be completed soon.

“The construction of Masvingo Safe Market in Masvingo city which aims at improving incomes and livelihoods as well as providing a safe working space for women is underway. The project will create 60 direct jobs and sustain more 300 other indirect jobs. The project is 85 percent in terms of completion,” he said.

“Construction of the Chirundu Traders Market, which is being done in phases is expected to be completed by August 2024. The project involves the construction of the main market, an administration block and ablution facilities. Activities leading excavations and laying of the foundation are on course for completion during the current cycle.”

He said the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development was facilitating the registration of 90 MSMEs and 10 community groups.

While, sensitisation and mobilisation of informal enterprises, issuance of certificates of incorporation, among other activities have so far been done.

Dr Muswere added: “50 projects drawn from the country’s 10 provinces have been identified for funding under the Zimbabwe Community Development Fund. Community groups will benefit from the Fund through access to loans at concessionary rates. The project on the establishment of seven Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) District Unions and one Provincial SACCO Union in the Midlands Province is 40 percent complete.”

On the construction of four 3-storey blocks of flats at Dzivarasekwa in Harare, the Minister said it was 97 percent complete, with the project expected to be completed by 31 December, 2023.

He said the construction of four 4-storey blocks of flats in Marondera is 90 percent complete.

“The Binga housing project, which involves construction of 20 housing units, is 99 percent complete. Construction of 17 core houses and ablution facilities has been completed. Construction of four by 4-storey blocks of flats at Mtawatawa in Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe has so far seen completion of foundation excavations for 3 blocks, while brick work up to groundfloor has been completed for one block,” he added.

“Sewer reticulation is 85 percent complete, while roadworks are 80 percent for the Lupane Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle Settlement Regularisation and Sanitisation Project .

In terms of drug and substance awareness, the Minister said a total of 596 378 youths were reached with anti-drug and substance abuse information across all provinces, representing 50.5 percent towards the planned target for the cycle.

He said on the registration of District Youth Associations 16 352 youths were mainstreamed into climate-smart agriculture, climate change mitigation and adaptation programmes, translating to 100 percent accomplishment.

He added: “Construction of Sizinda Vocational Training Centre in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province is at 95 percent completion. Construction of Marange Vocational Training Centre in Manicaland Province is 80 percent complete.”

Dr Muswere said Construction of Nyahochi Vocational Training Centre in Mashonaland East Province is 97 percent, with only construction of the sceptic tank soakaway outstanding.