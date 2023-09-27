Gwanda organisation commemorates Deaf Awareness Month

Sione Amidu, Gwanda Correspondent

A Gwanda-based organisation, Nkomwa Foundation Trust (NFT), has joined other global and local organisations in commemorating the Deaf Awareness Month.

September is Deaf Awareness Month, aimed at bringing visibility to and awareness of the communication needs and unique identity of deaf and hard of hearing people. This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme: “A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere”.

In an interview, NFT director, Mr Pick Nkomwa said deaf awareness month aims to increase public awareness of deaf issues, people and culture, emphasising the positive aspects of deafness, encouraging social inclusion and raising awareness of the organizations locally, nationally and globally that support those who are deaf.

He said since the establishment of the organization in 2020, they have made great milestones in ensuring that deaf community is recognized and promoted in all facets of life.

“The organization conducted awareness programs on deaf culture and capacitate individuals, community leaders as well as institutions like health facilities and high learning institutions and other service providers just to mention a few with basic sign language skills.

“In collaboration with other stakeholders the organization spearhead prevention strategies of sexual gender based violence to deaf women and girls, advocate for access to identification and support the home affairs and judicial service commission on interpretation when need be,” he said

The director said that the organisation has made it a mandate to help the less privileged in the province as they continue to assist the number of people they have empowered over the years.

“Currently the organisation is supporting and empowering 12 learners in primary school, six in secondary school across Matabeleland South Schools as well as five at vocational training institutes undertaking various skill developments in horticulture, clothing technology, metal fabrication and secretarial studies,” said Mr Nkomwa.