Gwanda State University council sworn in

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Gwanda State University (GSU) has sworn-in 13 members of the university’s council, a body which plays an oversight role in the governance and management of the academic institution.

In an interview, GSU spokesperson Mr Walter Ndlovu said the 13 councillors were sworn-in last week together with the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo in her capacity as an ex-officio member.

“Altogether 13 councillors were sworn in including the Vice-Chancellor in her capacity as an ex-officio member. The positions they will hold are that of being members of the Gwanda State University Council. Mrs Mabel Elaine Mwamuka was sworn in as the council chairperson, vice-chairperson being Engineer Sijabuliso Harold Ncube with the Vice- Chancellor Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo also part of the council,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Other members of the council are Mrs Tilibali Moyo, Ms Stella Nkomo, Engineer Sydney Mandidi, Mr Tendai Clitos Masawi and Mrs Veronica Mutiro, Professor Andrew Hlanganiso Siwela, Mrs Priscilla Musundire, Mrs Sithembisiwe Melody Mpofu-Ndlovu, Mrs Priscilla Nkala and Mr Courage Shonhiwa.

“The Government and executive authority of the university is vested in the university council. As such, the university council plays an oversight role in the governance and management of the university. The council is tasked with the responsibility to spearhead the growth and development of the university as guided by the University Act.”

He said the council members operate through various committees of council as well as joint committees of council and senate. Meanwhile, Mr Ndlovu said in line with the Education 5.0 philosophy, GSU was positioning itself to construct an Innovation Hub and Industrial Park so that it could play its part in the industrialisation of the country.

“The university has also rebranded all its programmes which are currently on offer and is in the process of introducing new programmes which speak to the nation’s development aspirations at the same time as they enable the institution to fully exploit Matabeleland South factor endowment. The university has secured premises to kick start the operationalisation of the Gwanda Town Campus,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu also said the university was carrying out refurbishment of buildings to create more accommodation, lecturing and office space, while constructing an engineering laboratory. He said the laboratory would enable the students to do their practicals within the university.

“With the funds which were recently released by the Government, the university will soon be embarking on the construction of a lecture block at the Epoch Mine Campus and a multi-purpose building at the Gwanda Town Campus,” he said.