Gwanda Tennis Academy grateful for donated equipment

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of the founder members of the Gwanda Tennis Academy, Mtshutshisi Mathema has expressed his gratitude to the equipment they recently received from various well-wishers.

The academy last Saturday received tennis rackets as well as playing shoes from the United States of America based Ncube brothers, Benjamin and Zibusiso. Clifford Nhokwara, the Tennis Zimbabwe administrator and Witness Jiyane from Emakhandeni Tennis Club presented the donated items to the Gwanda Tennis Academy.

Mathema, who founded the academy together with Archibald Dungeni in 2019 said they were grateful for the acknowledgement from Tennis Zimbabwe. The Gwanda Tennis Academy caters for children from the age of four to the age of 18. Mathema also doubles up as the coach while Dungeni takes care of the administration.

“As Gwanda tennis academy we are so happy and motivated to see that tennis Zimbabwe, the other top players and coaches they recognised what we are doing here in Gwanda for the kids giving every child an opportunity to play world class sport,’’ Mathema said.

He thanked the Ncube brothers together with others who have shown generosity towards the academy over the past few weeks. Elite Tennis Village, headed by Zenzo Ndlovu two weeks ago donated 25 cans of used tennis balls to the Gwanda Tennis Academy.

“We thank Benjamin Ncube, Zibusiso Ncube, Second Serve, Elite Tennis village and Tennis Zimbabwe for donating clothes, racquets, tennis balls, water bottles, racquet bags, tennis shoes this donation will go a long way in improving the level of play,’’ said Mathema.

Despite sponsorship already secured for two tournaments last year, the Gwanda Tennis Academy could not hold any events in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gwanda Tennis Academy uses facilities at Gwanda High School, Gwanda District Club and PPC Colleen Bawn Sports Club. – @Mdawini_29