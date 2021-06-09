Gwanda Tennis Academy receives equipment donation

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Gwanda Tennis Academy on Saturday received a boost when they received donated equipment that should go a long way in ensuring the youngsters have what it takes to flourish in the sport.

Equipment donated were tennis rackets and playing shoes. The items were sourced by United States of America based Benjamin Lock and Zibusiso Ncube. Emakhandeni Tennis Club chairman Witness Jiyane and Tennis Zimbabwe administrator Clifford Nhokwara handed over the items in Gwanda.

Founded in 2019 by Mtshutshisi Mathema and Archibald Dungeni, the Gwanda Tennis Academy caters for children from the age of four to the age of 18. Mathema also doubles up as the coach while Dungeni takes care of the administration.

“We are grateful for the recognition from Tennis Zimbabwe that there is some activity in Gwanda. Most of the children we have are underprivileged so this will go a long way in developing tennis in Matabeleland South,’’ Dungeni said.

Despite sponsorship already secured for two tournaments last year, the Gwanda Tennis Academy could not hold any events in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gwanda Tennis Academy uses facilities at Gwanda High School, Gwanda District Club and PPC Colleen Bawn Sports Club.

Elite Tennis Village, led by Zenzo Ndlovu two weeks ago donated 25 cans of used tennis balls to the Gwanda Tennis Academy.

@Mdawini_29