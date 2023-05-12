Gwelutshena man killed in boundary dispute

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

AN 87-year-old man has been brutally murdered after being struck by an axe all over his body at Gwelutshena, Nkayi district, Matabeleland North province over a longstanding land dispute. According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) twitter account, the victim died while being admitted at Gwelutshena clinic last Tuesday.

Both the victim, Willie Khumalo and the suspect, Brilliant Ndlovu reside in Mhlawuli village, Setshange in Gwelutshena. The case is under investigation by the Gwelutshena police.

“Police in Gwelutshena are investigating a case of murder in which the victim, Willie Khumalo (87) died while admitted at Gwelutshena Clinic on 9 May 2023 after allegedly being struck with an axe indiscriminately all over the body by the suspect, Brilliant Ndlovu,” reads the tweet.