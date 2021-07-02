Gweru declared Covid 19 hotspot

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE City of Gweru has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot after 130 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Gweru becomes the latest city to be declared a hotspot with a high rate of community transmissions. The city becomes the third from the Midlands province to be declared a hotspot.

“Hotspots: Kariba (45 new cases), Karoi (24), Chinhoyi 33), Chidamoyo (32), Magunje (18), all in Mashonaland West, Kwekwe (31), Gweru (130) in Midlands province, Mazowe (23) in Mashonaland Central, Marondera (27) in Mashonaland East, Bikita (26), Masvingo (25) in Masvingo Province, Northern Suburbs (43), Nkulumane (24), Emakhandeni (29) in Bulawayo and Harare province had 253 new cases,” reads the statement.

To date the province has 915 active cases, with the four deaths recorded on Thursday bring the cumulative total of deaths recorded in the province to 112. Kwekwe town was the first in the country to have a localized lockdown declared last month to avert the spread of the deadly Indian Covid-19 variant which was detected in the town.