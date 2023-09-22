Gweru elects new mayor, deputy

Midlands Bureau

GWERU’S ward four councillor, Martin Chivhoko has been elected as the new mayor for the Midlands capital.

Clr Chivhoko who was unopposed will be deputised by ward nine councillor, Nyaradzo Madzukura who was also elected unopposed.

Former mayor Clr Tadious Chimombe (ward 12) declined nomination.

Gweru District Development Coordinator (DDC) Mr Tarisai Mudadigwa presided over the election.

Clr Chivhoko said as the new mayor will make sure that there is harmony and peace at the town house.

He said council will prioritise service delivery, adding that the local authority will revisit the contracts for Mkoba 21 as it has taken longer than expected, to be completed.

“If you stand in the way of progress, especially you the management you will be fired,” he said.