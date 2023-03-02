Gweru home seekers lose over USD$40k to land developer

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Correspondent

A number of home seekers in Gweru lost over US$41 000 to a local land developer, Greynut Investment, in fraudulent circumstances that have seen the owner of the company disappearing, police have confirmed.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko told the Sunday News that they were investigating a case where a number of home seekers were allegedly duped into paying instalments of varying amounts to Greynut Investments on the promise that they were going to get housing stands.

“We are investigating a case of fraud where several people seeking residential stands were duped of a total of US$41 978 by a property developer called Greynut Investments,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said allegations are that sometime in February 2018, the victims paid various amounts of money ranging from US$485 to $7690 as instalments for residential stands that were promised by Greynut Investments Company which was jointly owned by Jameson Museke and Isaiah Mudzengi.

Mudzengi is however said to have passed on in 2021 before those that have been paying money got their stands leaving Museke running the company.

Police say after a series of promises from 2018, the victims only came to know their fate when they made a follow up of their stands with the company and only to be told that the company does not have stands for them.

A report was made to the police and that forced Museke to run away.

“Police are appealing to those with information that may assist in locating and arresting Jameson Museke to pass it to Gweru Central Police or any nearest police station,” he said.